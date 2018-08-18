SkyWest (SKYW) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

SKYW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,025. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

In related news, COO Terry Vais sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $494,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 23,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,415,491.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock worth $6,365,775. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 403.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $207,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

