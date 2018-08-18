Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smith Micro Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.6491187368618 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

SMSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 55,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

