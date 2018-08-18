Societe Generale Analysts Give Nordex (NDX1) a €9.30 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.42 ($9.57).

NDX1 opened at €8.35 ($9.49) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 12 month low of €7.09 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €14.35 ($16.31).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

