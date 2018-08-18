Societe Generale Analysts Give Talanx (TLX) a €38.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC set a €40.20 ($45.68) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.94 ($43.12).

Get Talanx alerts:

ETR:TLX opened at €31.18 ($35.43) on Wednesday. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a fifty-two week high of €37.32 ($42.41).

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.