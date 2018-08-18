Solar Capital (SLRC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRC. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 48.51%. research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

