Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (INF) Stock Price

News headlines about Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 44.8401040783751 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE INF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,581. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme bought 39,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $490,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund.

