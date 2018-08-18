Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Price

Media stories about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3554630503468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB opened at $38.94 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.