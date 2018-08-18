Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Valhi (VHI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Valhi (NYSE:VHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valhi earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4239959114736 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:VHI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 155,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.47. Valhi has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Valhi had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 235.99%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

