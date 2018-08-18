Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mannatech (MTEX) Stock Price

News coverage about Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mannatech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5801063295768 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MTEX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 9,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Mannatech declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $500,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

