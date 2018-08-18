Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solid Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4399238322231 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 92,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

