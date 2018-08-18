Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ALJ Regional (ALJJ) Share Price

News articles about ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ALJ Regional earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4692388568981 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ ALJJ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $79.63 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.76. ALJ Regional has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

In related news, insider Jess M. Ravich purchased 130,100 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $200,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

