Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Share Price

Media coverage about EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7819282095046 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

NYSE ENLK opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00 and a beta of 2.27. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $981,675.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

