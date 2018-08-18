Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Meritage Homes (MTH) Share Price

Media headlines about Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meritage Homes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.1635266237268 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 206,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

