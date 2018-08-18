Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Stock Price

News coverage about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.1110776801246 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TKC stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.1566 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

