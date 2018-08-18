Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Share Price

Media stories about Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxar Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3838865595424 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

