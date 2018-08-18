Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Price

News articles about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medical Properties Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4962206280071 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

NYSE:MPW opened at $14.93 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Director G Steven Dawson bought 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $81,589.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,812.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $50,316.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

