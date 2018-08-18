Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neovasc (NVCN) Share Price

Headlines about Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.0285156060091 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NVCN remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 5,646,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,512,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.97.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

