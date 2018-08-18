Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.22%. equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $55,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Haller sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $50,494.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,003 shares of company stock worth $368,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.