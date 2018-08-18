S&P Equity Research Lowers Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Price Target to $0.02

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) had its target price lowered by S&P Equity Research from $0.03 to $0.02 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:OREX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Orexigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

