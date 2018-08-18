Sp8de (SPX) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Sp8de has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,856.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sp8de token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Sp8de has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com. The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

