SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.