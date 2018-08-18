Spectris (SXS) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SXS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spectris to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,945 ($37.57) to GBX 2,980 ($38.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,787.69 ($35.56).

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,305 ($29.40) on Wednesday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,225 ($28.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,869 ($36.60).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 51.80 ($0.66) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.18), for a total value of £28,558.52 ($36,431.33). Also, insider Ulf Quellmann acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($30.91) per share, with a total value of £9,401.24 ($11,992.91).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

