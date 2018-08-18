Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

STMP stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.70. 234,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,418. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $139.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $649,634.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 2,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $550,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,333.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $21,688,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

