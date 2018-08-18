State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Bank Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. State Bank Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Bank Financial will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Bank Financial.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STBZ. Gabelli downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. State Bank Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBZ. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Bank Financial stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. State Bank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

