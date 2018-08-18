State Treasurer State of Michigan Acquires 400 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,502 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. MED boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $212,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

