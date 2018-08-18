State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $99.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

