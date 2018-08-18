Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,860,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 176,564 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STL opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $113,150.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,165 shares of company stock worth $6,131,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

