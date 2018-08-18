Stox (STX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Stox has a market cap of $4.18 million and $1.07 million worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Qryptos, CoinExchange and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Stox has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00283508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00153843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032445 BTC.

About Stox

Stox’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,072,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,283,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

Stox Token Trading

Stox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, HitBTC, COSS, Qryptos, Bancor Network, Liqui and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.