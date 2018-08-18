Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.60. 396,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Stratasys by 7.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 68.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 188,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

