Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 31,590 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $31,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,299. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

