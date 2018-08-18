Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 144,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 221,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 523,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter.

TCO stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCO. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

