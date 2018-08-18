Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Education Realty Trust were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of EDR opened at $41.39 on Friday. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Education Realty Trust

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

