Swarm (SWM) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $114,913.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00283434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00152870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033723 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

