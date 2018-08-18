Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $221,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.38 per share, for a total transaction of $162,330.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,766 shares of company stock worth $819,911 and have sold 86,286 shares worth $4,516,243. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

FIX stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

