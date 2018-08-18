TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.88. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $241,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $824,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,230 shares of company stock worth $16,411,756. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.