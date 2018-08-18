TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,961,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $5,099,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,275,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,482. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.54. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

