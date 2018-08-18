Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Decreases Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,007,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 358,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 160.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

SNH stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

