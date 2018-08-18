Telecom Italia (TI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of TI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Italia by 37.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Italia by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

