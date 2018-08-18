Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 79,170,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,216,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,999 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,671 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth $8,792,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,100,000 after purchasing an additional 384,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 703.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 356,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.70%. equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.