Ternio Market Cap Achieves $14.31 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Ternio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and BitForex. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $7,217.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ternio has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00160771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 999,966,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,085,829 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

