Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.02.

Shares of TXRH opened at $66.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 63,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

