TFI International Inc (TFII) Insider Gregory William Rumble Sells 47,000 Shares

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) insider Gregory William Rumble sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.40, for a total transaction of C$2,227,800.00.

TSE:TFII opened at C$47.13 on Friday. TFI International Inc has a 52 week low of C$28.68 and a 52 week high of C$47.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$43.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

