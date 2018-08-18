Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,050 shares of company stock worth $37,585,029 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $230.00 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

