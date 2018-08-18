Tivity Health (TVTY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.43

Headlines about Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tivity Health earned a daily sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0560235220556 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:TVTY remained flat at $$32.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 257,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,190. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

