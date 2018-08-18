Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $270,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $237,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $233,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $242,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $634,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $238,250.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 35,397 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $686,347.83.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $231,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 122,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $2,043,300.00.

Yext stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,702 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5,931.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,460 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Yext by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.