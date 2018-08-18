Tradition Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $144.55 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

