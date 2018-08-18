Tradition Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Tradition Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UVSP. ValuEngine raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

