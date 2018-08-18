Tradition Capital Management LLC Sells 6,490 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Tradition Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises about 1.5% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,654 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.