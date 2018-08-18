Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 126.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,495 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 967.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 103,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $424,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $221,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $1,807,589 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

