Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 17,756 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 95.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $108.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $360,771.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

